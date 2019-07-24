Jason Garrett expects star running back Ezekiel Elliott to report to training camp on time, the Cowboys coach told reporters on Wednesday.

In light of rumors that Elliott is considering holding out for a new contract, Garrett said he isn't aware of anything that would keep the Pro Bowler from traveling with the team to Oxnard, Calif., on Thursday.

"Yeah, we anticipate that," Garrett said, when asked if he expects Elliott to be with the team. "I've heard nothing different on that."

Elliott has been reportedly considering a holdout as his contract extension is negotiated. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said earlier this week that "all options are still on the table."

"We’re just focused on our team and the guys who are going to be there," Garrett said. "Zeke’s had a great offseason and certainly excited about what he can do for our football team."

The Cowboys running back is entering the second-to-last year of his rookie deal and is aiming to be the highest-paid running back in football. Elliott is owed $3.853 million this season and $9.099 million on the fifth-year option in 2020.

Elliott rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns on 304 carries in 2018, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt. He added 567 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver last year.

The Cowboys officially open training camp to rookies and veterans on Friday, July 26.