NFL training camp has officially begun and brings the league's 32 teams one step closer to the start of the 2019 season.

The Ravens, Panthers, Browns, Lions, Packers, Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Chargers, Dolphins, Giants, Jets, Patriots, Eagles, Seahawks and Redskins all opened training camp on Thursday. While several veterans joined their teams' rookies for the workouts, other big names did not show. Melvin Gordon informed the Chargers that who would not report to training camp until a new contract is agreed upon. Trent Williams informed the Redskins of the same.

As the remaining half of the league is set to begin training camp on Thursday or Friday, all eyes will be on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is also seeking a new deal. Elliott has been reportedly considering a holdout as his contract extension is negotiated.

Here's the latest news from across the league as training camp begins:

• Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has decided to hold out of training camp as the two sides work on a new deal. He can be fined $40,000 for each day of training camp that he misses, under Article 42 and Section 1 of the CBA. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Panthers center Matt Paradis will be ready to participate in practice on the first day of camp. He is said to have recovered well from off-season injuries. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Steelers have struck a deal on a one-year contract extension for coach Mike Tomlin to keep him under contract through at least the 2021 season. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Defensive lineman Mike Daniels is visiting the Browns. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams will not be at the Jets first practice. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)