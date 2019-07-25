Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung announced on Thursday he suffered a pulmonary embolism on June 1.

Los Angeles disclosed on Wednesday that Okung had a "pretty serious medical issue," according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper. There is no timetable for Okung's return to the Chargers.

"After experiencing unusual chest pain at practice, on June 1st I went to urgent care out of an abundance of caution, According to the doctors that treated me, the decision to do so likely changed my life," Okung wrote on Twitter. "I'm feeling great physically. It's not an ankle or shoulder. As soon as doctors clear me, my plans include blocking [Phillip Rivers'] blindside all the way to Miami."

Okung has made 30 starts with the Chargers over the last two seasons.

The Oklahoma State product played for the Broncos in 2016, previously spending the first six years of his career in Seattle.