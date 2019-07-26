Bobby Wagner agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract extension with the Seahawks on Friday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Wagner entered 2019 on the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal. The Utah State product has 981 tackles since he entered the league in 2012, the most of any player in that span, along with 16.5 sacks. Wagner has been an All-Pro in four of the last five seasons.

Seattle drafted Wagner with the No. 47 pick in the 2012 draft. He totaled 138 tackles in 2018, leading the Seahawks.

The Seahawks returned to the playoffs in 2018, finishing second in the NFC West at 10–6. They lost to the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round.