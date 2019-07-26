Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon could be away from the field for the forseeable future as his holdout for a new contract could last well into the regular season, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

The two sides have talked and Chargers general manager Tom Telesco has said that the team has offered Gordon a contract, and bears no ill will toward the team's leading rusher.

"I understand his thoughts and opinions of what he's going through," Telesco said this week. "I always look at the player's side, so I can see it. It doesn't mean I agree with it, but I can kind of see what his thought process is."

Gordon wants a new contract and is scheduled to make $5.6 million in 2019, which is the final season of his five-year rookie deal.

Because Gordon is still under contract, he could incur significant fines if he continues to not be at training camp.

The team will depend on backups Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome until Gordon's contract sitaution is resolved.

The Chargers open the 2019 season at home against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 8.