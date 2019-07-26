Connecticut Woman Arrested for Thefts at New York Arena Football Games

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Connecticut woman faces two misdemeanor larceny charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during New York Streets games.

By Jenna West
July 26, 2019

A Connecticut woman has been arrested and charged in connection to two recent thefts at National Arena League football games in Westchester County, N.Y., according to ABC 7.

Police said Aniyah Booker, 18, of Hamden, Conn., faces two misdemeanor larceny charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from locker rooms at the Westchester County Center, where the New York Streets play. Booker is a production coordinator with the Streets

Authorities said the first theft happened on July 5, when a member of the Streets' dance team reported $1,000 in cash missing from her bag in a changing room. The second incident occurred during a July 21 game between the Streets and Carolina Cobras. Members of the Cobras reported during halftime that someone stole around $3,000 in cash and a ring from multiple lockers.

Once the theft was reported, the Streets-Cobras game was suspended.

The White Plains Patch reports Booker was issued a desk appearance ticket and will be required to appear in White Plains City Court on August 8.

"I am thankful to the Westchester County Police for the swift investigation of this matter. A game-day production hire, Aniyah Booker, [has] been charged with the two recent thefts that occurred at the Westchester County Center at New York Streets home games," Streets owner Corey Galloway said in a statement, per the Patch.

"I am outraged by her actions and I fully support the criminal charges that were brought against her. Aniyah's actions have caused serious damage to our team, our fans and the National Arena League. We expect she will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

