NFL training camps are underway as all 32 teams start their preparation for the 2019 season.

Majority of the teams reported to camp earlier in the week, and top names like the Saints' Michael Thomas and the Chargers' Melvin Gordon failed to show up while holding out for bigger contracts. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did not board the team plane to Southern California on Thursday, causing speculation if he will also hold out.

The Bengals, Cowboys, Chiefs, Rams, Raiders and 49ers open camp on Friday, rounding out the last group of NFL teams to do so.

Here's the latest news from across the NFL as training camp begins:

• Ezekiel Elliott missed the Cowboys' Friday morning physical and conditioning run. (Jane Slater, NFL Network)

• The Rams signed coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to contract extensions through 2023. (Team announcement)

• Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard dislocated his thumb at Thursday's practice, and wide receiver Corey Coleman tore his ACL. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Melvin Gordon's holdout is "expected to be prolonged" and could stretch into the season. Gordon is set to make $5.6 million in his final year of his rookie contract, but he's looking for a new deal to become one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Wide receiver Allen Hurns will sign a one-year deal with the Dolphins worth up to $3 million. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Patriots moved quarterback Danny Etling to wide receiver at camp on Thursday. New England selected Etling in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft, and he spent last season on the practice squad. (Mike Reiss, ESPN)