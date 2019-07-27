Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a hairline fracture in his thumb during practice on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Griffin is expected to miss four-to-eight weeks, reports Schefter. The 29-year-old quarterback hit his hand on pass rusher Tim Williams's helmet as he was following through on a pass from the pocket. Griffin revealed to reporters that he had an X-ray on his thumb but declined to share the results.

I was able to catch the rep that RG3 injured his hand on. He hit Tim Williams on the helmet on his follow through. Wishing him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/v7YspxYsgj — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) July 28, 2019

The Ravens signed Griffin to a two-year, $4.5 million extension this winter to keep him around as second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson's backup. If Griffin misses significant time, Baltimore will have to search for another quarterback in the slim free-agent class. The Ravens selected Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley in the 2019 NFL draft but sees him as a developmental player.