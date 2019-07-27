Report: Ravens' Robert Griffin III Fractures Thumb, Expected to Miss 4-8 Weeks

RG3 reportedly suffered a hairline fracture in his right thumb during the Ravens' practice on Saturday.

By Jenna West
July 27, 2019

Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a hairline fracture in his thumb during practice on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Griffin is expected to miss four-to-eight weeks, reports Schefter. The 29-year-old quarterback hit his hand on pass rusher Tim Williams's helmet as he was following through on a pass from the pocket. Griffin revealed to reporters that he had an X-ray on his thumb but declined to share the results.

The Ravens signed Griffin to a two-year, $4.5 million extension this winter to keep him around as second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson's backup. If Griffin misses significant time, Baltimore will have to search for another quarterback in the slim free-agent class. The Ravens selected Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley in the 2019 NFL draft but sees him as a developmental player.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message