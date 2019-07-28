Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has torn ligaments in his left ankle that will likely sideline him six to eight weeks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

The MRI results come just one day after Green was carted off the field Saturday during the team's first training camp practice of the season. Green landed awkwardly on his left foot after going up over Dre Kirkpatrick in a 7-on-7 drill and was seen leaving Dayton's Welcome Stadium on crutches.

The Bengals were playing on unfamiliar territory in Dayton in conjunction with the NFL's commemoration of its 100th season. Triangle Park in Dayton was the site of the first NFL game in 1920. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, several of the team's staffers were frustrated that Green's injury happened on a field they deemed subpar.

Schefter reported on Sunday that the Bengals did clear the football field for use in the end after a site survey confirmed it was ready for use.

Green's injury will likely keep him out of the Bengals' regular-season opener in Seattle, per Schefter.

Green, 30, missed seven games last season with a right toe injury, posting 694 yards and six touchdowns. The 2018 season marked just the second time Green did not have at least 1,000 receiving yards on the year.

The ninth-year receiver and seven-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract.