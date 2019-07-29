Freddie Kitchens was not wasting time on anything Sunday.

During the Browns training camp practice, a small fight broke out between tight end Pharaoh Brown and defensive end Chad Thomas. In response, Kitchens decided he was going to lay down the law.

Now, training camp fights happen every year. Teams would probably prefer their players wait until a joint practice to fight guys on another squad, but they know they are bound to go down.

But Kitchens, who is in his first year as a head coach, was determined to make sure everybody understood that fighting would not be tolerated even if it's somewhat expected.

So he stopped practice and immediately punished the whole team for the dust-up as if it were Pee Wee football.

They’re now running sprints as I type this because of this: pic.twitter.com/PkBT1sQYX1 — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) July 28, 2019

Chad Thomas incensed at Pharaoh Brown. Went after him. Freddie puts everyone on the sideline and takes them back to high school with gassers. #Browns pic.twitter.com/azFSngRCMz — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) July 28, 2019

#Browns DE Chad Thomas flipped off someone in crowd who yelled “come on 92, hustle” while players ran gassers as punishment for a fight involving Thomas. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) July 28, 2019

If the team fails to live up to expectations this season, will there be more gassers to go around?