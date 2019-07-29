Scuffle at Browns Training Camp Leads to Team Running Sprints As Punishment

Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

After Chad Thomas and Pharaoh Brown got into a shoving match during practice Sunday, Freddie Kitchens decided to put his foot down.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 29, 2019

Freddie Kitchens was not wasting time on anything Sunday.

During the Browns training camp practice, a small fight broke out between tight end Pharaoh Brown and defensive end Chad Thomas. In response, Kitchens decided he was going to lay down the law.

Now, training camp fights happen every year. Teams would probably prefer their players wait until a joint practice to fight guys on another squad, but they know they are bound to go down.

But Kitchens, who is in his first year as a head coach, was determined to make sure everybody understood that fighting would not be tolerated even if it's somewhat expected.

So he stopped practice and immediately punished the whole team for the dust-up as if it were Pee Wee football.

If the team fails to live up to expectations this season, will there be more gassers to go around?

