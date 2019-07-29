NFL Training Camp Notebook: Josh Johnson Turns Down Ravens Offer

All 32 NFL teams have officially opened training camp and more than half the league is entering their second week of practice this week.

Several depth chart battles are expected to emerge as workouts begin to intensify as training camp continues to progress. Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick will be aiming to win the quarterback job in Miami while Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum and Colt McCoy look to earn their right to start in Washington.

As veterans and rookies look to make their mark on the field, others are attempting to make a statement off of it. Melvin Gordon and Trent Williams are still holding out in hopes of reaching a new contract agreement with the Chargers and Redskins, respectively. All eyes are still on Ezekiel Elliott, who did not report to training camp when the Cowboys began on Friday.

Teams will also be looking to fill roster spots left open due to injuries. A.J. Green and Robert Griffin III are among the biggest names to go down during the first week of workouts.

Here's the latest news from across the league as training camp begins:

• The Ravens offered quarterback Josh Johnson a deal after RGIII suffered a broken thumb, but Johnson turned it down because he "didn't feel it was the right opportunity." (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Jamison Crowder was taken to the Jets' locker room with left ankle/foot issues suffered during practice. He becomes the latest wide receiver to go down with an injury during camp. (Rich Cimini, ESPN)

• The Redskins denied a report from Sunday that Trent Williams's relationship with team president Bruce Allen was fractured beyond repair. (Ethan Cadeaux, NBC Sports Washington)

• Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is out 6-8 weeks with torn ligaments in his left ankle. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)