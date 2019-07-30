A lawsuit was filed against Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on Tuesday regarding a car crash that occurred in January 2017, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The suit alleges Elliott and Frisco, Texas PD conspired to "cover up the severity of the accident to assure that Elliott's health would not be placed in question before their playoff game."

Elliott and the Cowboys lost to the Packers in the NFC divisional round just four days after the crash with Dallas resident Ronnie Hill.

The suit–filed by attorney Larry Friedman–claims Cowboys RB coach Gary Brown told Hill the Cowboys will "take care of everything," shortly after the accident. But Hill alleges Brown and the Cowboys did not follow through with their promise and led to Tuesday's suit for $20 million in damages.

"If anyone had actually reported the impact of the accident and had Elliott been examined he would have most likely been placed in concussion protocol and out for the Dallas Cowboys upcoming playoff game," Hill's lawsuit said, according to the Dallas Morning News. "The Dallas Cowboys conspired with the Frisco Police Department to cover-up the severity of the accident to assure that Elliott's health would not be placed in question before their playoff game."

Neither Elliott nor the Cowboys have commented on Hill's lawsuit.