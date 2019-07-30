Lawsuit Claims Cowboys, Police Conspired to Cover-Up Ezekiel Elliott Car Crash

The lawsuit claims Elliott and Frisco, Texas police covered up the severity of the accident before Dallas' playoff game against the Packers in January 2017. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 30, 2019

A lawsuit was filed against Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on Tuesday regarding a car crash that occurred in January 2017, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The suit alleges Elliott and Frisco, Texas PD conspired to "cover up the severity of the accident to assure that Elliott's health would not be placed in question before their playoff game."

Elliott and the Cowboys lost to the Packers in the NFC divisional round just four days after the crash with Dallas resident Ronnie Hill.

The suit–filed by attorney Larry Friedman–claims Cowboys RB coach Gary Brown told Hill the Cowboys will "take care of everything," shortly after the accident. But Hill alleges Brown and the Cowboys did not follow through with their promise and led to Tuesday's suit for $20 million in damages.

"If anyone had actually reported the impact of the accident and had Elliott been examined he would have most likely been placed in concussion protocol and out for the Dallas Cowboys upcoming playoff game," Hill's lawsuit said, according to the Dallas Morning News. "The Dallas Cowboys conspired with the Frisco Police Department to cover-up the severity of the accident to assure that Elliott's health would not be placed in question before their playoff game."

Neither Elliott nor the Cowboys have commented on Hill's lawsuit.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message