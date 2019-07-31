Baker Mayfield may only be entering his second NFL season, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback isn't afraid to get after his star wide receivers when necessary.

At a practice last weekend, Mayfield briefly yelled at his receivers for not working back to him while he was scrambling. On Wednesday, Mayfield addressed his outburst.

"Those guys know that's a big part of our offense. And they know that," Mayfield said, per ESPN. "It's just the fact that if we get lazy and let things slide—we need to be open to communicating right now. That's what the good teams do.

"...I'm not going to be a jackass. I'm gonna talk through it," Mayfield added. "I'm gonna harp on it, then I'm going to talk to them. And like I said, we need to be on the same page."

This year's training camp is the first for Mayfield as the Browns' starting quarterback. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick went through camp last year as Tyrod Taylor's backup before assuming the starting role in Week 3 of the regular season.

Cleveland added Odell Beckham Jr. in the offseason, joining him with wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway. Mayfield said he was glad he, Beckham and Landry have been able to work through the miscues so far.

"There's an appreciation from my end that [Beckham] has been able to come communicate and talk through things," Mayfield said. "Just being able to talk through things, and see it from their perspective and mine, is really good."

First-year head coach Freddie Kitchens supported Mayfield's yelling at the receivers, adding that he wanted his quarterback to "get everybody on the same page."

The Browns finished the 2018 season 7–8–1 behind Mayfield's 3,725 yards passing and 27 touchdowns.