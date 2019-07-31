The Saints agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract extension with wide receiver Michael Thomas on Wednesday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Thomas' $100 million extension is the first nine-figure deal for a non-QB offensive player in NFL history, per Rapoport. He is now signed with New Orleans through 2024.

The Ohio State product was drafted by the Saints in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Thomas has been electric in three seasons with New Orleans, hauling in 321 catches and 23 touchdowns since entering the league.

Thomas led the NFL with 125 receptions in 2018. He added 1,405 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

The Saints won the NFC South in 2018 at 13–3. They lost to the Rams in the NFC Championship.