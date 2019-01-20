The Rams are heading to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2002.

Los Angeles defeated the Saints, 26–23, in overtime on Greg Zuerlein's game-winning, 57-yard field goal. The kick marked the longest in Rams' postseason history and punched the franchise's ticket to Super Bowl LIII.

Los Angeles will make its first Super Bowl appearance since Super Bowl XXXVI, when they lost to the Patriots, 20–17.

Watch Zuerlein's kick below.

This FG made the Rams NFC Champs pic.twitter.com/VKUXk9dHXD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 20, 2019

The Rams did not lead Sunday's game at any point until Zuerlein's go-ahead kick in overtime. The game-winning score was set up by an interception by safety John Johnson III, who picked off Saints quarterback Drew Brees on their opening drive of overtime.

The Rams will face either the Chiefs or Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.