Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told NFL Network on Thursday that the team hopes to reach a deal with wide receiver Julio Jones that will top the record-setting five-year, $100 million contract extension that Michael Thomas signed with the Saints on Wednesday.

Dimitroff said Atlanta wants to make Jones the highest-paid receiver in the league, a title that would dethrone Thomas.

"We know what Julio is in this league. We have a very good idea of approximately where he's going to be, which I won't share specifically," Dimitroff said. "The good thing is we've never been held by our owner to be limiting someone and we're very good with our football players here. We feel very proud of how we approach it."

He continued: "And again, where we approach it with Julio, we look at everything, of course. We believe that he should be the highest-paid player–sorry, I did not say player–the highest-paid receiver in the league. And I know he believes that. It's just how we're going to approach this and how we're going to get it done. I believe it's right around the corner, but I don't want know when it is."

Dimitroff added that the Falcons want Jones to play for the franchise "for the rest of his career, whatever that is."

Thomas's $100 million extension was the first nine-figure deal for a non-QB offensive player in NFL history and included a reported $61 million in guaranteed money. The Saints star now leads all receivers in annual average value, while Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr.'s contract contains the most guaranteed money with $65 million.

Atlanta has also negotiated extensions with linebacker Deion Jones and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett this offseason.

Jones tallied 1,677 receiving yards last season with eight touchdowns. He was taken by Atlanta with the No. 6 pick in the 2011 NFL draft.