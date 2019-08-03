Baker Mayfield is a man of many talents, which he put on display at Saturday night's Indians-Angels game.

The Browns quarterback appeared on the scoreboard at Progressive Field and didn't disappoint the crowd with his antics. Mayfield finished his beer and quickly had someone toss him another one, which he shotgunned like a champ in front of the full house. He then pumped up the crowd by pointing to his jersey of Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and yelling, "Let's go!"

Baker Mayfield chugged a beer at the Indians' game and got the fans PUMPED



(via @CleFanForLife) pic.twitter.com/JpkZ9bU8ZY — The MMQB (@theMMQB) August 4, 2019

The fans loved Mayfield's energy, which they hope he'll carry into the Browns' 2019 season. Last year, Mayfield led the Browns to a 7–8–1 record in his rookie season while throwing for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Cleveland opens its preseason at home against the Redskins on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.