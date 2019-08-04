Longtime NFL Reporter, Former SI Writer Don Banks Dies at 56

Fred Vuich

Longtime NFL reporter and former Sports Illustrated writer Don Banks died Sunday at the age of 56.  

By Charlotte Carroll
August 04, 2019

Longtime NFL reporter and former Sports Illustrated writer Don Banks died Sunday. He was 56. 

Banks passed away in his sleep after attending the Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton, Ohio. 

Banks was recently hired by the Las Vegas Review-Journal to cover the NFL. 

Banks had previously worked for Sports Illustrated's NFL team for over 16 years. He was known for his "Snap Judgments" column, which was a comprehensive roundup of every Sunday’s NFL action. He wrote his last Snap Judgments for SI in 2016. 

Banks's first piece for the Review-Journal was published Sunday. He wrote about what the Browns learned on the HBO series, "Hard Knocks."

Banks is survived by his wife, Alissa, and two sons.

