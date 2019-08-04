Longtime NFL reporter and former Sports Illustrated writer Don Banks died Sunday. He was 56.

Banks passed away in his sleep after attending the Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton, Ohio.

Banks was recently hired by the Las Vegas Review-Journal to cover the NFL.

Banks had previously worked for Sports Illustrated's NFL team for over 16 years. He was known for his "Snap Judgments" column, which was a comprehensive roundup of every Sunday’s NFL action. He wrote his last Snap Judgments for SI in 2016.

Banks's first piece for the Review-Journal was published Sunday. He wrote about what the Browns learned on the HBO series, "Hard Knocks."

In my debut for @reviewjournal @RJ_Sports, I talked to some who lived the 2018 Browns' memorable "Hard Knocks'' saga, including Todd Haley and Hue J., to see if there are lessons to be learned for the 2019 Raiders, who are about to get their HBO star turn: https://t.co/Sarc8A6PAa — Don Banks (@DonBanks) August 3, 2019

Banks is survived by his wife, Alissa, and two sons.