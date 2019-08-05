Preseason Week 1 is creeping closer and closer.

Training camp is underway and teams are getting ready for the 2019 regular season.

Stay up to date with the latest rumors and news around the league.

News and Rumors

• The Bills are working out former Dolphins offensive lineman Sam Young. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David had a procedure on his meniscus but he should be fine to start the regular season. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Ravens cut offensive lineman Alex Lewis. (Official)

• Bills offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle tore his quad and is expected to miss four to five months, which means he'll likely miss the entire season. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The quarterback battle between Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick is getting closer, but Dolphins coach Brian Flores still has Fitzpatrick at the top of the depth chart. (Official)

• Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp said it "felt great" getting hit and getting up as he returns from the ACL injury that cut his 2018 season short. (Jim Alexander, Los Angeles Daily News)

This post will be updated throughout the day.