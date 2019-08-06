Representatives for Ezekiel Elliott told the Cowboys their All-Pro running back will not play in 2019 without a new contract, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Elliott does not expect to hold out in the regular season despite his current absence, per Anderson. Dallas owner Jerry Jones reportedly "wants to get a deal done," before opening day with the former No. 4 overall pick.

The Ohio State product has been in Cabo San Lucas to train as the Cowboys continue their training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

Elliott is under contract through 2020. He is set to make $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020 if he doesn't receive a new contract. Elliott leads the NFL with 4,048 rushing yards since joining the league in 2016.

The Cowboys are also in the midst of contract negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper. Dallas has made offers to all three players, with each contract slated to place the trio in the top-five highest-paid slots at each of their respective positions, per the NFL Network's Jane Slater.

The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2018 at 10–6. They are seeking their third division title in the last four seasons in 2019.