Report: Ezekiel Elliott Informs Cowboys He Won't Play Without New Contract in 2019

Elliott leads the NFL with 4,048 rushing yards since joining the league in 2016.

By Michael Shapiro
August 06, 2019

Representatives for Ezekiel Elliott told the Cowboys their All-Pro running back will not play in 2019 without a new contract, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Elliott does not expect to hold out in the regular season despite his current absence, per Anderson. Dallas owner Jerry Jones reportedly "wants to get a deal done," before opening day with the former No. 4 overall pick

The Ohio State product has been in Cabo San Lucas to train as the Cowboys continue their training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

Elliott is under contract through 2020. He is set to make $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020 if he doesn't receive a new contract. Elliott leads the NFL with 4,048 rushing yards since joining the league in 2016.

The Cowboys are also in the midst of contract negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper. Dallas has made offers to all three players, with each contract slated to place the trio in the top-five highest-paid slots at each of their respective positions, per the NFL Network's Jane Slater.

The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2018 at 10–6. They are seeking their third division title in the last four seasons in 2019. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message