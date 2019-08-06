Do you have $40 million to spend and are looking for property in the Boston area? Tom Brady may be your man.

Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen reportedly placed their Brookline, Mass. house on the market this week, with a price tag of $39.5 million, per Zillow. The price tag may be hefty for most Americans, but for those who can shell out the cash, the home is an intriguing purchase.

The six-time Super Bowl champion's home includes a gym, spa, guest house, yoga studio and outdoor vegetable garden, according to NBC Sports' Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry. It sits on five acres of land adjacent to the ninth hole of a golf course.

Brady's likely sale doesn't signal he'll leave the Patriots anytime soon, though. He signed a two-year contract extension with New England on Tuesday after previously entering 2019 on the final year of his deal.

It's unclear whether Brady will leave any memorabilia to the buyer of his former home, but he can likely spare a ring or two after two decades of dominance.