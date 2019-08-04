Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will sign a two-year contract extension with the team, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Brady will make $23 million this upcoming season, which is an $8 million boost to what he was scheduled to make this season and makes him the sixth-highest paid quarterback in the NFL this season.

The extension carries through the 2021 season, but will be adjusted each year Brady continues playing, Schefter reports.

And here’s the kicker to Tom Brady’s two-year contract extension with New England: it creates an additional $5.5 million of cap space for the Patriots this year, per source. Both sides win. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2019

Brady became the first player to win six Super Bowls, when he led the Patriots to a win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. The 41-year-old quarterback is 6–3 in his Super Bowl appearances. He's a four-time Super Bowl MVP.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft previously said before the Super Bowl this year that he had no "reservations" about extending the quarterback's deal because of his age. Brady was set to enter the final year of his deal with the Patriots in the 2019 season after signing a two-year, $41 million extension with the team in 2016.

The Patriots signed Super Bowl MVP wide receiver Julian Edelman a two-year, $12 million guaranteed extension on May 21. Brady lost tight end Rob Gronkowski who retired in March this year after spending all of his nine seasons in the league with New England.

Brady has been with the Patriots since he was picked by New England in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft out of Michigan. He is one of only two quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl in his first season as a starter, earning his first ring in 2002. In his career, Brady has gone 6,004—for—9,375 with 70,514 yards and 517 touchdowns. Last season, Brady completed 4,355 yards for 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.