Report: Tom Brady Agrees to Two-Year Contract Extension With Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension with the team.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 04, 2019

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will sign a two-year contract extension with the team, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Brady will make $23 million this upcoming season, which is an $8 million boost to what he was scheduled to make this season and makes him the sixth-highest paid quarterback in the NFL this season.

The extension carries through the 2021 season, but will be adjusted each year Brady continues playing, Schefter reports.

Brady became the first player to win six Super Bowls, when he led the Patriots to a win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. The 41-year-old quarterback is 6–3 in his Super Bowl appearances. He's a four-time Super Bowl MVP. 

Patriots owner Robert Kraft previously said before the Super Bowl this year that he had no "reservations" about extending the quarterback's deal because of his age. Brady was set to enter the final year of his deal with the Patriots in the 2019 season after signing a two-year, $41 million extension with the team in 2016. 

The Patriots signed Super Bowl MVP wide receiver Julian Edelman a two-year, $12 million guaranteed extension on May 21. Brady lost tight end Rob Gronkowski who retired in March this year after spending all of his nine seasons in the league with New England. 

Brady has been with the Patriots since he was picked by New England in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft out of Michigan. He is one of only two quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl in his first season as a starter, earning his first ring in 2002. In his career, Brady has gone 6,004—for—9,375 with 70,514 yards and 517 touchdowns. Last season, Brady completed 4,355 yards for 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message