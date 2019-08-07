Report: Raiders' Star Antonio Brown Suffered 'Extreme Frostbite' During Cryotherapy

Brown has missed most of the Raiders training camp while battling a foot injury.

By Emily Caron
August 07, 2019

Raiders' star wide receiver Antonio Brown is still dealing with a foot injury that is reportedly the result of "extreme frostbite" caused by a cryotherapy machine, ProFootballTalk first reported.

Per reports, Brown was not wearing appropriate footwear when he entered a cryotherapy chamber last month in France which burned his feet and left them frostbitten.

Brown, 31, reportedly saw a foot specialist last week after missing most of Oakland's training camp while battling what was initially reported as "sore feet." The seven-time Pro Bowler shared a photo of his blistered feet to his Instagram story last week and has not practiced since July 30. 

As the Raiders preseason is set to begin on Saturday, there is still no timetable for Brown's return to the field. Coach Jon Gruden said Tuesday that Brown was "gathering information" on the injury but did not say when he was expected to return.

Brown was traded to Oakland from Pittsburgh in March. The Central Michigan product has tallied 100-plus catches in six straight seasons, and he led the NFL with 15 touchdown catches in 2018.

The Raiders will play the Rams in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

