Report: Steelers Verbally Agree to Trade Antonio Brown to Raiders

Brown leads all NFL receivers in receptions and touchdowns since 2013. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 10, 2019

The Steelers verbally agreed to trade wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Raiders on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Brown's three-year contract, which is currently worth $38.9 million, will increase to $50.1 million in a new deal with the Raiders, reports Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. The wideout could potentially receive up to $54.1 million with incentives, and his new deal will include $30.1 million in guaranteed money, per Schefter.

Pittsburgh will receive 2019 third- and fifth-round draft picks in exchange for the wideout, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

No NFL trades can become official until the new league year starts at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13.

Brown tweeted a photo of himself in a Raiders uniform early Sunday morning.

Brown appeared to be on his way to Buffalo on Thursday night, but reports emerged on Friday that a deal was "unlikely." Bills general manager Brandon Beane confirmed the deal was dead on Friday morning, telling ESPN's Mike Rodak, "We have moved on and our focus is on free agency."

The Central Michigan product spent the first nine years of his career with the Steelers. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler. Brown has 837 career receptions for 11,207 yards since entering the NFL in 2010, the most of any player. His 74 career touchdowns trail only Rob Gronkowski since 2010. 

Brown sat out Pittsburgh's Week 17 matchup with the Bengals last season. He met with Steelers owner Art Rooney II in February and reiterated his request to be traded.

The Raiders finished last year at 4–12 and fourth in the AFC West.

Brown tallied 104 catches last season, his sixth straight year of 100-plus receptions. He led the NFL with 15 touchdown receptions in 2018. 

