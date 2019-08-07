Ravens Rookie Learns the Hard Way to Not Forget the Cinnamon Rolls for Meetings

Daylon Mack/Twitter | Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Daylon Mack had one job. Now he has a truck filled with foam packing peanuts.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 07, 2019

Daylon Mack should be happy. The Ravens could have filled his truck with buttery popcorn instead of foam packing peanuts.

The rookie defensive lineman from Texas A&M was responsible for supplying the cinnamon rolls for team meetings, but on Tuesday, he forgot.

And so for not fulfilling his rookie responsibilities, the team decided to fill his truck—bed and door panels—with the tiny white pieces of styrofoam.

As funny as this is, does nobody care about the impact those things have on the environment? Do we really think those things are going to be disposed of properly?

I'm not trying to be Buzz Killington here, but there has to be a slightly more environmental approach to this prank that also doesn't ruin the interior of Mack's car.

Right?

No?

Oh, well then tell him to get some trash bags to pick all those peanuts up and put an alarm in his phone to remember to get the cinnamon rolls going forward. Training camp isn't always the best experience for fifth-round picks.

      Modal message