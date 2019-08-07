If you thought Jalen Ramsey was a savage for how he talked about quarterbacks before last season, you would have thought he was the grimiest man in the United States for how he would act at Florida State.

In an appearance on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast hosted by Titans lineman Taylor Lewan and free agent linebacker Will Compton, Ramsey explained just how absurd he would get in his college days when it came to trash talk.

As if calling out an opposing wide receiver's girlfriend by name wasn't rude enough, Ramsey made sure to go one step further and slide into the young lady's DMs in the lead up to a game.

And if by chance the opposition didn't already know about Ramsey's behavior, he would make sure to explain it to them on the field.

"In college, like when I was at Florida State, I was grimey, like super grimey. I didn't care," Ramsey said when explaining how his trash talk has changed over the years. "I would talk about your girlfriend. ... Say I was playing a big receiver at whatever school, I would look up his Instagram, see his girlfriend whatever, boom boom boom. ... I'd probably go slide in her DMs."

The conversation about Ramsey's trash talk and sliding into DMs starts around the 8:35 mark.

Ramsey added that when he got to the NFL he cut that habit because some players have wives and talking about a man's wife seemed like a step too far.

So similar to not talking about quarterbacks this year, Ramsey has grown.

Although, he did explain on the podcast that if he were to go down a list of quarterbacks, his opinions of a lot of guys haven't changed since last year. He's just not talking about them now.