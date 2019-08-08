Training camps are well underway and as Thursday's preseason games approach, don't expect most of the league's starters to play extended snaps.

That leaves an opportunity for players to earn roster spots and impress coaches while filling in for those who are injured or sitting out the preseason.

News and Rumors

• 49ers first-round pick defensive end Nick Bosa was diagnosed with an ankle sprain. But the team will be cautious with him and he may not play in the preseason. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Texans backup quarterback A.J. McCarron injured his thumb during a joint practice with the Packers and could miss the preseason. (John McClain, Houston Chronicle)

• Frank Gore to get first-team carries at running back in the Buffalo Bills preseason opener against the Indianapolis. LeSean McCoy unlikely to play but expected to start the next preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. (Buffalo News)

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea will undergo an MRI on Friday after leaving practice Tuesday with a knee injury.

• Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson undergoes knee surgery and is expected to miss the preseason.

• The Dallas Cowboys are donating $50,000 to the victims in the deadly El Paso shooting. (Team annoucement)

• Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown's foot problem might be contributed to frostbite from using a cryotherapy machine. (Pro Football Talk)