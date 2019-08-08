NFL Training Camp Notebook: Nick Bosa's Ankle Injury Not Considered Serious

Get the latest news, updates and rumors from around the NFL as training camp goes on.

By Scooby Axson
August 08, 2019

Training camps are well underway and as Thursday's preseason games approach, don't expect most of the league's starters to play extended snaps.

That leaves an opportunity for players to earn roster spots and impress coaches while filling in for those who are injured or sitting out the preseason.

Stay up to date with the latest rumors and news around the league.

News and Rumors

• 49ers first-round pick defensive end Nick Bosa was diagnosed with an ankle sprain. But the team will be cautious with him and he may not play in the preseason. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Texans backup quarterback A.J. McCarron injured his thumb during a joint practice with the Packers and could miss the preseason. (John McClain, Houston Chronicle)

• Frank Gore to get first-team carries at running back in the Buffalo Bills preseason opener against the Indianapolis. LeSean McCoy unlikely to play but expected to start the next preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. (Buffalo News)

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea will undergo an MRI on Friday after leaving practice Tuesday with a knee injury.

• Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson undergoes knee surgery and is expected to miss the preseason.

• The Dallas Cowboys are donating $50,000 to the victims in the deadly El Paso shooting. (Team annoucement)

• Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown's foot problem might be contributed to frostbite from using a cryotherapy machine. (Pro Football Talk)

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message