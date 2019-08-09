Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills did not back off of his criticism of owner Stephen Ross, and says he still doesn't understand how Ross could hold a fundraiser for President Donald Trump while saying he wants to fight against racism.

Stills tweeted his displeasure with Ross in a tweet posted on Wednesday.

"You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump,” Stills wrote in the tweet.

Stills also said he has received death threats recently and again kneeled before the playing of the national anthem during the Dolphins' first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

"I don’t believe that you can play both sides,” Stills said via the Palm Beach Post. "I honestly don’t think it’s that big of a deal or that courageous,”“It’s human being to human being. And it’s not right. I don’t want to associate myself with bad people and we shouldn’t want to be associated with bad people.

Stills hasn't spoken to Ross about his stance, but plans to soon.

“We’ve had plenty of private conversations,” Stills said. “And through his statement you see his loyalty to his friend. And I understand and respect that. But the two things don’t align when it comes to the nonprofit and then holding this fundraiser for that man.”