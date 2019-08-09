Dolphins WR Kenny Stills Received Death Threats After Criticism of Owner

Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills says he’s received death threats after acriticizing owner.

By Scooby Axson
August 09, 2019

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills did not back off of his criticism of owner Stephen Ross, and says he still doesn't understand how Ross could hold a fundraiser for President Donald Trump while saying he wants to fight against racism.

Stills tweeted his displeasure with Ross in a tweet posted on Wednesday.

"You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump,” Stills wrote in the tweet.

Stills also said he has received death threats recently and again kneeled before the playing of the national anthem during the Dolphins' first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

"I don’t believe that you can play both sides,” Stills said via the Palm Beach Post. "I honestly don’t think it’s that big of a deal or that courageous,”“It’s human being to human being. And it’s not right. I don’t want to associate myself with bad people and we shouldn’t want to be associated with bad people.

Stills hasn't spoken to Ross about his stance, but plans to soon.

“We’ve had plenty of private conversations,” Stills said. “And through his statement you see his loyalty to his friend. And I understand and respect that. But the two things don’t align when it comes to the nonprofit and then holding this fundraiser for that man.”

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message