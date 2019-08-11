NFL Training Camp Notebook: Broncos' Theo Riddick Out With Fractured Shoulder

Get the latest news, updates and rumors from around the NFL as training camp continues.

By Emily Caron
August 11, 2019

The first weekend of preseason play is over. Rookie quarterbacks, like the Cardinals' No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and the Giants' Daniel Jones (No. 6), starred in this week's games. Teams are signing and releasing players rapidly in light of Week 1's showings.

Other teams and players are dealing with off-the-field issues. Antonio Brown, for example, has missed most of the Raider's training camp with a foot injury and added a helmet grievance to the reasons for his absence this week while the Cardinals cut defensive tackle Darius Philon following an arrest for aggravated assault on Saturday. 

Stay up to date with the latest rumors and news around the league.

News and Rumors:

• Broncos RB Theo Riddick suffered a shoulder fracture during Thursday night's preseason game at Seattle and will be out for six to eight weeks. (Mike Klis, 9News)

•  The Broncos have waived OLB Jeff Holland. (Ryan O'Halloran, Denver Post)

• Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown was one of the first on the field on Sunday for training camp after not participating since Day 1. (Erik Bacharach, Tennessean)

• The Cardinals cut Darius Philon after he was arrested for aggravated assault. (Arizona Cardinals)

• The Bills have signed DE Sam Acho and released G Vladimir Ducasse. (Buffalo Bills)

• The Jets have signed kicker Taylor Bertolet after kicker Chandler Catanzaro retired. (New York Jets)

• The Bills are signing veteran CB Captain Munnerlyn. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)

• The Saints released wide receiver Rishard Matthews and tight end Jake Powell. Coach Sean Payton confirmed Richards chose to leave. Payton did not provide a reason for Matthews's departure but said, "It's not for everyone." (Mike Triplett, ESPN)

