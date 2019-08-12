Amid speculation that his time in New England could be coming to an end, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said there isn't much to a reported story of him selling his Boston area house.

Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen placed their Brookline, Mass. house on the market last week for $39.5 million. The house is almost 13,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and five bathroom.

"You shouldn't read into anything. I think it takes a long time to sell a house. My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn't fly off the shelf in a couple weeks," Brady said on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show."

The 42-year-old Brady recently signed a two-year contract extension, but includes a clause stating that the Patriots can't use the franchise or transition tag on him next year. The deal essential makes Brady a free agent at season's end.

"Those are some personal feelings and there's a lot of personal conversations I've had that really aren't for other people's knowledge," Brady said.

Brady said he is just getting ready for the season as the Patriots attempt to defend their Super Bowl title.

"I think I'm at a point in my life where there's a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life," Brady said. I have a very busy personal life. Any decision that's made has to consider everything. I'm certainly at a place - where I've been in the same place for a long time -- and I love playing for the Patriots. I have such a great relationship with Mr. Kraft, Coach Belichick and our team. We'll just worry about that when that happens. This isn't the time to worry about it."