Despite drafting Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick this year, Giants owner John Mara doesn't plan to see many snaps in the rookie's near future.

While speaking with reporters at practice on Tuesday, Mara reiterated that Eli Manning will be the starting quarterback over Jones.

"I hope Eli has a great year and Daniel never sees the field. That would be an ideal world," Mara said. "You'd like to see that. Again, at the end of the day, it's going to be a decision by the head coach as to when or if Daniel ends up playing this year."

Jones impressed in his first preseason game as a Giant, causing people to speculate if he'd play in Week 1. The Duke product went 5-for-5 for 67 yards and one touchdown in the first quarter of the team's 31–22 win over the Jets last week.

Mara praised Jones for his solid performance, but reminded fans that it was only one outing.

"So far, so good. He's everything that we thought he would be. He's been terrific on the practice field, did a good job the other night," he said. "I think people need to temper their enthusiasm a little bit. It's one preseason game, one series, but so far, so good."

The 38-year-old Manning has won two Super Bowls with the Giants but is entering the final year of his contract. New York went just 5–11 in 2018, missing the playoffs for a second straight season, while Manning completed 66% of his passes for 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.