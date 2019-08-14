Player: Russell Wilson

Team: Seatle Seahawks

Shawn Childs rank: QB7

In 2017, Wilson was the best QB in the land of fantasy football. His top ranking came via a rebound in the run game (95/586/3) while matching his career-high with 34 passing TDs. Last year, Wilson saw his pass attempts fall by about 23 percent (553 to 427), but he still produced a career-high in passing TDs (35) with minimal mistakes (seven Ints). Surprisingly, in a top-ranked rushing offense, he failed to score a rushing TD with a career-low in production (67/376).

Over seven years in the NFL, Wilson has a 75-36-1 record with one Super Bowl title. He passed for over 300 yards in one game. Wilson finished with three TDs or more in seven contests.

His offensive line struggled immensely, allowing six sacks in three different games. This led to a career-high in sacks as the former Wisconsin Badger was tossed to the ground 51 times by opposing defenses. If he had 550 pass attempts in 2018, Wilson would have been on a path for a whopping 65 sacks.

In this season’s draft, Seattle added size and speed to the wide receiver position. The Seahawks still lack a viable pass-catching TE, and they have limited upside in pass-catching at the RB position. In 2019, the Seahawks will be more explosive on offense with a rebound in passing attempts. Wilson may only average 30 passes per game, which points to push back to 4,000-plus passing yards. His passing TDs will remain elite with about 80 rushes for 450-plus yards and some value in TDs on the ground. There is no way he doesn’t find the end zone with his feet this season. I view him as a top-five QB this year while being slightly undervalued on draft day.

