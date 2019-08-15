Melvin Gordon Draft Strategy; Rookies to Know; Veterans to Avoid

Sean M. Haffey/Getty

The SI Fantasy Football Newsletter hits inboxes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

By SI Fantasy Staff
August 15, 2019

Only 21 days until real football!

If you’re like us that means you have a handful of drafts between now and then. One of the toughest decisions to make is what to do about Melvin Gordon, the Chargers running back who is currently holding out. There are a few ways to play it, so we had Frankie “Fantasy” Taddeo and Shawn Childs debate it from every angle.

Should you draft him early like normal? Should you let him slide? Should you target his handcuffs? Let them walk you through the decision.

Not receiving this in your inbox? You can update your preferences and subscribe to all of SI’s newsletters here.

New Links

• Dr. Roto has 17 rookies you need to know before drafting.
• On the flip side Dr. Roto also has 10 big-name veterans to avoid. Let somebody else draft Tom Brady, LeSean McCoy or Randall Cobb.
• Adam Ronis has 12 running back handcuffs who could become fantasy MVPs if things break right.
• Adam Ronis shares some strategy for drafting at the WR position, plus a few targets he likes.
• 10 members of the FullTime Fantasy Podcast Network have a mock draft, with blurbs explaining how they picked their teams.
• Starting a new dynasty or keeper league this year? Here are Scott Atkins’ 2019 dynasty rankings, with notes on a few players he’s particularly high on.

ICYMI

Don't miss Kevin Hanson's position rankings, which include not just rankings but auction prices and blurbs for his top 35 QBs70 RBs70 WRs35 TEs and 15 K/DST each.

He also ranked his Top 200.

Check out his comprehensive write-ups on everyone from Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Julio Jones to David Montgomery, Marquise Brown and Alexander Mattison. You’re not ready to win your fantasy draft until you’ve scoured his lists.

And enter the 2019 Mock Draft World Championships!

Tools

Looking for a more accurate measure of where experts are drafting a certain player? Advanced ADP is based on the 10 most recent high-stakes fantasy football drafts. Things change fast. Find out the exact window of opportunity for the key players you are looking to target the most.Check out Advanced ADP at FullTime Fantasy.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message