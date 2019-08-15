Only 21 days until real football!

If you’re like us that means you have a handful of drafts between now and then. One of the toughest decisions to make is what to do about Melvin Gordon, the Chargers running back who is currently holding out. There are a few ways to play it, so we had Frankie “Fantasy” Taddeo and Shawn Childs debate it from every angle.

Should you draft him early like normal? Should you let him slide? Should you target his handcuffs? Let them walk you through the decision.

Not receiving this in your inbox? You can update your preferences and subscribe to all of SI’s newsletters here.

New Links

• Dr. Roto has 17 rookies you need to know before drafting.

• On the flip side Dr. Roto also has 10 big-name veterans to avoid. Let somebody else draft Tom Brady, LeSean McCoy or Randall Cobb.

• Adam Ronis has 12 running back handcuffs who could become fantasy MVPs if things break right.

• Adam Ronis shares some strategy for drafting at the WR position, plus a few targets he likes.

• 10 members of the FullTime Fantasy Podcast Network have a mock draft, with blurbs explaining how they picked their teams.

• Starting a new dynasty or keeper league this year? Here are Scott Atkins’ 2019 dynasty rankings, with notes on a few players he’s particularly high on.

ICYMI

Don't miss Kevin Hanson's position rankings, which include not just rankings but auction prices and blurbs for his top 35 QBs, 70 RBs, 70 WRs, 35 TEs and 15 K/DST each.

He also ranked his Top 200.

Check out his comprehensive write-ups on everyone from Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Julio Jones to David Montgomery, Marquise Brown and Alexander Mattison. You’re not ready to win your fantasy draft until you’ve scoured his lists.

And enter the 2019 Mock Draft World Championships!

Tools

Looking for a more accurate measure of where experts are drafting a certain player? Advanced ADP is based on the 10 most recent high-stakes fantasy football drafts. Things change fast. Find out the exact window of opportunity for the key players you are looking to target the most.Check out Advanced ADP at FullTime Fantasy.