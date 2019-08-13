Dynasty leagues are, without a doubt, the fastest-growing segment in all of fantasy sports. The concept is actually quite simple. Draft your startup team, compete all year and keep your entire team the following season. You add to your team in the offseason through an annual rookie/free agent draft, which occurs immediately following the NFL Draft.

I'm in over 10 dynasty leagues and I have gone through the rankings pretty extensively with a lot of new movers to give you the most up-to-date information possible. Remember, these are based on perceived trade value, therefore the rankings are primarily based on what it would take for me to move the player. I heavily weigh age in rankings (closer to a five-year window). If you only use a two- or three-year window, you'll likely be stuck with players who underperform or show signs of age that you can't trade for fair value in the future. My goal is for you to get the best years from a player and trade them while their value is still high before the decline when the secret is out.

Standouts in Dynasty Rankings

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (WR1 - ECR WR8)

Hill is entering his fourth season in the NFL and he can finally refocus on performing at an elite level as his legal problems seem to be fading away. Hill is only 25 years old and is playing with the best quarterback in the league. Although you can make a case for other players to be the top wide receiver in dynasty football, Hill’s explosiveness and ability to produce fantasy points as a receiver, runner and returner separate him from DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Evans. Most experts do not agree with me, but after totaling 20.5 FPPG (fantasy points per game) last season, there is no reason to expect Hill to regress with 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes under center.

D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers (WR11 - ECR WR17)

So most are looking at this ranking and saying, "What are you smoking Scott?t" I'll admit it: I'm on “Team D.J. Moore” in 2019 and beyond. If you watch his highlights from last year, he's a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball. He bounces off defenders and doesn't come down easily. I can't wait to see him now that he has a professional season under his belt! Remember, this kid is only 22 years old and the only reason he wasn’t a huge difference-maker in 2018 was that he finished the season with just two touchdowns. Expect that to triple this season as the top receiving threat in Carolina.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (QB9 - ECR QB15)

Jackson is just 22 years old, and in seven games he completed 58.2% of this throws. As a starter last season, Jackson averaged 163.5 passing yards, 76.2 rushing yards and 1.3 total touchdowns. From Week 11 until the end of the season, Jackson had 119 rushing attempts for 556 yards with four touchdowns. On the season, he finished with 695 rushing yards and five TDs. The fantasy implications are obvious. He can turn a terrible passing day into a solid fantasy performance; it's really a steady performance guarantee for your fantasy team. The floor is high each week. Now the only question is will we see growth in Jackson’s passing game moving forward. I think we will.

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (RB12 - ECR RB20)

I’ve got Montgomery in front of players like James Conner, Kerryon Johnson and even David Johnson! Montgomery looked great in his first preseason game, totaling 46 yards and showed PPR-ability by catching a few passes, including his first professional touchdown. Montgomery makes defenders miss. Head coach Matt Nagy finally has a three-down back that he didn't have with Jordan Howard or Tarik Cohen. The rookie is physical and Nagy insists that catching the ball won't be a problem for this special, elusive running back. Cohen will still have a role on third down, but D-Mo could easily prove that Cohen isn’t needed as much as the Bears used him last season.

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams (RB23 - ECR RB35)

I’ve got Henderson as my RB23, just in front of Derrick Henry, and 12 spots ahead of the consensus rankings. It's tough to avoid the fact that Henderson landed behind the best RB in the game in Todd Gurley. With Gurley’s injury history and knee problems, it’s impossible to avoid Henderson’s upside in the Rams’ offense. I try not to let situations such as this affect my rankings too much, but the impact is much more significant for running backs than for wide receivers. There's always a chance that Gurley isn't right and Henderson's value could go through the roof.

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys (RB52 - ECR RB85)

This one is pretty simple and I don’t know what the experts are thinking. If Ezekiel Elliott truly holds out this season, Pollard will be a huge part of the Cowboys’ offense. Even if Zeke plays, Pollard is a playmaking pass-catcher and will be utilized by Jason Garrett. Pollard performed at a respectable level in his first preseason outing and could be a mega-star if Elliott pulls a Le’Veon Bell in 2019.

