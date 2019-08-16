Report: Jets LB Avery Williamson To Miss Season With Torn ACL

Avery Williamson exited Thursday night's preseason game against the Falcons after colliding with a teammate.

By Jenna West
August 16, 2019

Jets linebacker Avery Williamson will miss the entire 2019 season after tearing his ACL, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Williamson exited Thursday night's preseason game against the Falcons after colliding with a teammate. He underwent an MRI on Friday, according to Rapoport.

The 27-year-old was entering his second season with the Jets after signing with the team as a free agent in 2018. Williamson tallied a team-leading 120 tackles with three sacks and two forced fumbles last year.

He was set to start alongside C.J. Mosley, but now the Jets will most likely use Neville Hewitt or Anthony Wint as starters in Williamson's absence.

