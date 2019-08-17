Eric Reid Blasts Jay-Z Over Potential Team Ownership: 'It's Kind of Despicable'

Jay-Z and Roc Nation formed a social justice partnership with the NFL on Wednesday, a move Reid called, "disingenuous."

By Michael Shapiro
August 17, 2019

Eric Reid ripped the NFL's new social justice partnership with Jay-Z and Roc Nation on Wednesday, and the Panthers safety continued his criticism on Friday night.

Reid responded to a report from TMZ on Friday that noted Jay-Z will have "significant ownership interest" in an NFL team. The six-year veteran called Jay-Z's interest, "kind of despicable."

"Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of [what] the NFL did to Colin," Reid told reporters after the Panthers' preseason matchup with the Bills on Friday. "Now he's going to be a part owner, that's kind of despicable."

The LSU product played with Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco from 2013-16. Reid knelt with Kaepernick during the national anthem in their time as teammates, and he continued the practice in 2018 with Carolina. 

Reid announced in July he will continue to kneel before games in 2019 in protest of police brutality and racial inequality. 2019 will mark his second year with the Panthers. Reid played 13 games last season, tallying 71 tackles, one sack and one interception. 

