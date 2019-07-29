Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid says he will continue to kneel before the playing of the national anthem as he done over the past few seasons.

Reid began kneeling with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 to highlight police brutality and racial inequality.

Reid and Kaepernick then sued the NFL, alleging that teams colluded in not signing them because of their stance on the anthem. The case was settled earlier this year.

While Reid has continued his NFL career, Kaepernick remains unsigned.

“If a day comes that I feel like we’ve addressed those issues, and our people aren’t being discriminated against or being killed over traffic violations, then I’ll decide it’s time to stop protesting,” Reid said to the Charlotte Observer. “I haven’t seen that happen.

““We’ve got to keep fighting,” Reid added. “Got to keep agitating. Got to keep making sure that we put pressure on the people who make the laws, and the decisions, in this country.”

Reid says that he hasn't seen much change in the country and that is it getting worse for African-Americans.

“It feels like we’re going backwards,” Reid said. “You’d like to think we’re past certain things, the way we treat people. I thought we were at a time where you love your neighbor as yourself. But as I’ve studied history -- it hasn’t repeated itself necessarily, but it’s dressed a little different and is acting the same.”

Reid had 71 total tackles and one interception in 13 games with the Panthers last season. He signed a three-year, $22 million contract in February.