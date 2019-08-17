Quarterback Josh McCown is returning to play his 17th NFL season on a one-year deal with the Eagles that includes $2 million fully guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Philadelphia's offer reportedly could be worth up to $5.4 million total.

Schefter added that McCown plans to resume his broadcasting career with ESPN after this season.

McCown initially announced his retirement from the NFL in June citing a desire to spend more time with family.

The 39-year-old signal caller spent 16 seasons in the NFL and played for 10 different teams, including the Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Panthers, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns and Jets.

"So if you would have told me back then that I would go on to play for 10 different NFL teams over the next 17 years, I would have said, “Shoot, 17 years? I’ll take it,” McCown wrote in the Players' Tribune in his retirement announcement. “But 10 different teams? No way…. I guess it just goes to show that you don’t always get to choose your own path. But looking back, I’m proud of how my career has gone. I don’t shy away from the journeyman label. I embrace it, full force."

The SMU product was originally drafted by Arizona in the third round of the 2002 draft. He is the last remaining active player from the '02 draft class.

McCown threw for 17,707 yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions over the course of his career. He went 23–53 as a starter.

After losing backup quarterback Nick Foles to the Jaguars this offseason, Nate Sudfeld, Cody Kessler and Clayton Thorson had slotted in as Philadelphia's No. 2, 3 and 4 options behind starter Carson Wentz. The Eagles lost Sudfeld to a broken wrist and Kessler to a concussion already in preseason play, reducing their quarterback depth from four healthy players to two in Wentz and Thorson.