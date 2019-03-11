Quarterback Nick Foles has agreed to sign a four-year deal worth $88 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The Jaguars are expected to release Blake Bortles when Foles' deal becomes official, according to Rapoport.

Foles' deal can reach up to $102 million, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. He is set to earn $50 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Foles spent each of the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and served as a backup to Carson Wentz. The Eagles announced that they would not franchise tag Foles, allowing the seven-year pro to enter unrestricted free agency. The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported that Foles would likely end up signing with the Jaguars once the new league year began.

Foles took over in Wentz's stead towards the end of each of the last two years due to injuries. Foles led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots, the first championship in franchise history, for which he was named MVP.

Foles, 30, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. He spent his first three seasons with Philadelphia before being traded to the Rams in exchange for Sam Bradford. He spent one season with them before joining the Chiefs for one year prior to re-joining the Eagles.

In Jacksonville, Foles will be reunited with John DeFilippo, who's entering his first season as the Jaguars offensive coordinator. DeFilippo served as the Eagles quarterbacks coach when Foles guided them to a Super Bowl title.

Over the past two seasons, Foles appeared in 12 games, starting in eight. He owned a record of 6–2 as a starter during his second stint in Philadelphia, including a 4–1 mark in postseason play.

The Jaguars have decided to move on from Bortles after selecting the Central Florida product with the third pick of the 2014 draft. Bortles posted a 24–49 record as a starter in 73 games for Jacksonville. Last year, he owned a 3–9 record before getting benched in favor of Cody Kessler.