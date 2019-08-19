Bears, Browns Receiving Most Super Bowl Bets In Vegas

The Bears and Browns are taking in heavy money in Vegas to win Super Bowl LIV. 

By Scooby Axson
August 19, 2019

With less than month before the NFL regular season, bettors in Las Vegas are already putting big money on who they think will win the Super Bowl.

In this case, it's for a team that has won one in three decades and another that has never even played in the game.

The Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns are receiving the most bets on who will take home the Lombardi Trophy.

At Caesars Sportsbook, the Bears are 9-1 favorites to win the Super Bowl and are 12-1 at Westgate Sportsbook.

The Kansas City Chiefs is the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl at both sportsbooks.

The Browns, who haven't been to the playoffs in 16 years, are 10-1 at Caesar's and 18-1 at Westgate.

According to ESPN.com, the New England Patriots, Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Bears and Browns have already taken in more than $1 million in Super Bowl bets at Nevada's MGM sportsbooks.

