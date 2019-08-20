Carli Lloyd Drills Impressive 55-Yard Field Goal at Eagles Practice

Perhaps the Bears should call her?

By Jenna West
August 20, 2019

U.S. women's national team star Carli Lloyd attended the Eagles' practice on Tuesday and showed the field goal kickers a few things.

Lloyd, an Eagles fan and New Jersey native, took the field at Philadelphia's joint practice with the Ravens to remind the guys how it's done. She first kicked a 40-yard field goal before sending an impressive 55-yarder straight through the goalposts.

Former Cowboys vice president of player personnel Gil Brandt noticed Lloyd's skills and suggested the Bears should scout her.

Lloyd's talents come as no surprise considering she's a two-time World Cup champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and a two-time FIFA Player of the Year. She even gave the Eagles a shoutout at last month's World Cup parade by dropping a "Fly Eagles Fly" during her speech at the podium.

