U.S. women's national team star Carli Lloyd attended the Eagles' practice on Tuesday and showed the field goal kickers a few things.

Lloyd, an Eagles fan and New Jersey native, took the field at Philadelphia's joint practice with the Ravens to remind the guys how it's done. She first kicked a 40-yard field goal before sending an impressive 55-yarder straight through the goalposts.

Have the @Eagles signed a new kicker? Not exactly, but world champion soccer player @CarliLloyd stopped by the Birds' practice and showed off her leg with some impressive field goals. More coverage from camp --> https://t.co/W0jcOtic9G pic.twitter.com/sEgOMupWRb — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) August 20, 2019

Former Cowboys vice president of player personnel Gil Brandt noticed Lloyd's skills and suggested the Bears should scout her.

Honestly, I don't think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier. I'd give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears. https://t.co/pyIlIY6Jxv — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) August 20, 2019

Lloyd's talents come as no surprise considering she's a two-time World Cup champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and a two-time FIFA Player of the Year. She even gave the Eagles a shoutout at last month's World Cup parade by dropping a "Fly Eagles Fly" during her speech at the podium.