Cowboys WR Amari Cooper 'Not Really Worried' About Foot Injury

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper will likely be sidelined until the team's opener Sept. 8 against the Giants with a foot injury.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 22, 2019

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper isn't too worried about a foot injury that has kept him out of the preseason since Aug. 3. 

According to USA Today's Jori Epstein, Cooper said if the team's season opener was tomorrow, he would play and be effective.

"Real effective," Cooper said. "I’m not really worried."

According to Epstein and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr., Cooper has been sidelined with plantar fasciitis in his left foot but the Cowboys hope to get him on the practice field next week. Cooper will miss Saturday's preseason game against the Texans. 

He will likely be sidelined until the team's opener Sept. 8 against the Giants.

"I played with a lot of foot injuries," Cooper said. "I played with high ankle sprains. All those things so I’m pretty good at playing with foot injuries. But I don’t think I’m going to have to play with it."

Last season, Cooper had 75 receptions for 1,005 yards with seven touchdowns in 15 games between the Raiders and Cowboys. Cooper was traded to Dallas from Oakland in exchange for a first-round pick in October 2018.

Cooper, like running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott, is in the midst of negotiating a new deal.

