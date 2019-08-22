One day after Brian Flores chose to feature a Jay-Z-heavy playlist at practice on Tuesday, wide receiver Kenny Stills decided to respond to his Dolphins coach with his own choice of music.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel's Omar Kelly, Stills blasted songs by Nas—a rapper with whom Jay-Z once had a longstanding battle with—on a speaker system in the Dolphins locker room on Wednesday. The move was made in response to Flores's decision to play eight consecutive Jay-Z tracks to start practice following Stills's comments about the rapper and his partnership with the NFL.

The Dolphins said Stills was aware of the playlist plan ahead of practice, though Flores did not explain his reasoning behind it.

Stills, who has been kneeling before games in support of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and to protest social injustice, told reporters on Monday that Jay-Z's involvement with the league "doesn't sit right with me."

"He could have reached out to Colin,” Stills said. "He could have reached out to me. Some of the ways that he answered his questions, talking about ‘We’re moving past kneeling’ — like he ever protested. He’s not an NFL player. He’s never been on a knee."

"I wonder how many common people that he knows or that he’s spoken to," Stills added. "I wonder if he’s read my Facebook comments or my Instagram comments or some of the things that people say to me... To be able to speak on it and say we’re moving past something — it didn’t seem very informed."

The NFL announced the formation of the "entertainment and social justice partnership" with Jay-Z's group last week. The deal makes Roc Nation co-producers of the Super Bowl halftime show and gives the group the power to choose entertainers to perform in NFL content throughout the season, as well as the opportunity to work with the league's current social justice campaigns, among other things.

Kaepernick voiced his support Stills in light of Jay-Z's partnership and comments, taking to Twitter to thank him, Eric Reid and Albert Wilson for having "never moved past the people."

"My Brothers @E_Reid35 @KSTiLLS @iThinkIsee12 continue to fight for the people, even in the face of death threats," Kaepernick wrote. "They have never moved past the people and continue to put their beliefs into action. Stay strong Brothers!!!"