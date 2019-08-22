Patriots safety Patrick Chung was indicted on cocaine charges on Aug. 6, according to the Laconia Daily Sun's (Laconia, N.H.) Michael Mortensen.

Chung will be arraigned for the charge on Aug. 28 at Belknap Superior Court in Laconia, per Mortensen. Chung was initially charged with cocaine possession on June 25.

Neither the NFL nor the Patriots have announced potential discipline for Chung, though New England did release a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung," the organization tweeted. "We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place."

The three-time Super Bowl champion signed a one-year contract extension with the Patriots in April. He is now signed through 2021.

Chung was drafted by New England in the second round of the 2009 draft. The 32-year-old has played nine years with the Patriots and one with the Eagles (2013), tallying 723 tackles and 11 interceptions in his career.

The Patriots enter 2019 seeking their third Super Bowl in four years. They defeated the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.