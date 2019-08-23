Former Dolphins coach Chris Foerster, who resigned after video surfaced of him snorting a white powder, has returned to NFL coaching, reports ESPN's Jenna Laine.

According to Laine, the 57-year-old Foerster took a job with the 49ers during the offseason, but his hiring was never announced, and he is not listed on the coaching staff's website. He reportedly assists the coaching staff with game-planning.

This is Foerster's first job since he resigned on Oct. 9, 2017.

"I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions," Foerster said at the time of his resignation. "I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals."

The video showed Foerster saying he had to go to a meeting with a white substance on a table that he begins to snort.

Foerster had been as NFL assistant coach since 1992, working for seven different teams. He has previously worked for the 49ers.