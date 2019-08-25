Redskins Name Case Keenum Starting QB for Season Opener vs. Eagles

Keenum has thrown for 213 yards and one touchdown through three preseason games.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
August 25, 2019

Case Keenum will start at quarterback for the Redskins when the team travels to Philadelphia for its season opener against the Eagles, coach Jay Gruden announced on Sunday.

After weeks of competition against rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Keenum ultimately received the starting nod. Keenum had been alternating first-team reps with Colt McCoy in training camp before McCoy was sidelined with a lingering leg injury.  Haskins will serve as Keenum's backup.

Keenum completed 7-of-16 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown in his first two preseason starts for the Redskins. He was 9-of-14 for 101 yards during the team's third preseason contest against the Falcons on Thursday.

One year after leading the Vikings to a 13–3 record and an NFC North title, Keenum finished the season 6–10 with the Broncos in 2018, throwing for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Broncos traded Keenum, along with the seventh-round pick, to the Redskins in March.

The Redskins finished the 2018 season with a record of 7–9.

