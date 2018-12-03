Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy fractured his fibula against the Eagles on Monday and will miss the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Lisa Salters. McCoy exited the game in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

McCoy made his first start of the season on Nov. 22, filling in after Alex Smith suffered a compound fracture on Nov. 19. Smith is also out for the season.

Mark Sanchez replaced McCoy in Philadelphia. The Redskins scored a touchdown on Sanchez's first play in at quarterback.

