Patriots' Patrick Chung Pleads Not Guilty to Cocaine Possession Charge

Chung also waived his arraignment that was scheduled for Wednesday.

By Associated Press
August 26, 2019

LACONIA, N.H. — New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has waived a court appearance in New Hampshire on a cocaine possession charge and a lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old Chung on Aug. 8. Documents filed Monday canceled a scheduled arraignment Wednesday. A message was left for an attorney representing Chung.

Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said police in Meredith, New Hampshire, were called to Chung’s home June 25 “on a call for service” and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge.

Chung has not played in any preseason games and Coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t answer a question about his status last week.

Chung’s now scheduled for a Nov. 8 court appearance.

