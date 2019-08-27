Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson fractured his ring finger in practice on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jackson will battle the injury for three-to-four weeks, per ESPN's Josina Anderson. He will reportedly attempt to play with a custom splint, but he's unsure if he'll participate in games before his finger is healed.

The three-time Pro Bowler signed a three-year contract with the Eagles in March after two seasons with the Buccaneers. Jackson led the NFL in years per reception in 2018 while hauling in 41 catches for 771 yards.

Jackson was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft. He spent the first six years of his career with Philadelphia and has tallied three 1,000-yard seasons.

Philadelphia finished second in the NFC East in 2018 at 9–7.