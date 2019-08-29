Bears Kicker Situation Remains a Mess as Eddy Pineiro Botches PAT

Chicago lost in the NFC wild-card round in 2018 on a missed field goal against the Eagles.

By Michael Shapiro
August 29, 2019

It's no secret the Bears' kicking situation is a bit in flux at the moment. Chicago's 2018 season ended on a 'double doink' missed field goal against the Eagles in the NFC wild-card round, and the team's offseason has featured perhaps the strangest kicker competition in league history. 

Eddy Pineiro is currently slated as the Bears' kicker entering 2019, but the 23-year-old did not inspire much confidence on Thursday when he completely botched an extra point against the Titans at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Perhaps head coach Matt Nagy is still searching for his answer at kicker.

Pineiro banged home a 58-yard field goal against the Colts last week, so all may not be lost. But after last year's playoff miscue, it's only natural for the Chicago faithful to feel a bit nervous following Pineiro's PAT miss.

The Bears enter 2019 seeking back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2005-06.

